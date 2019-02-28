|
Age 92, of St. Paul's West Side Passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was born January 14, 1927 in St. Paul to Roy Albert and Mary Elizabeth (nee McNellis) Hammel. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Greg (Sue) Rasmussen, Chris (Gary) Grinsteinner, Patti Rasmussen Petschauer, Jean (Patrick) Kelly, and Bill Rasmussen; grandchildren, Amy, Kelly, Tony, Mark, Liz, Danny, Andy, David, and Valerie; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christian; great-grandson, Carson; and brothers, Jack and Bill. Mary Ann was proud of her Irish heritage. She worked for Western Union in San Francisco and Chicago during World War II. Mary Ann also was a waitress and a cashier for most of her life. She also served the Church of St. Matthew as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Holy Rosary Society. Mary Ann will be forever loved and treasured. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, March 1 at Klecatsky and Sons West Chapel, 1051 S. Robert Street, West St. Paul, and 1 hour prior to 11 AM Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, March 2 at the Church of St. Matthew, 510 Hall Avenue, St. Paul. Mary Ann will be placed at final rest with her husband, Christian, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred. (651) 457-6200.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 28, 2019