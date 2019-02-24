|
Beloved far and wide for her vivacious personality, her colorful, insightful writing and her passion for making classical music accessible to everyone, has died at the age of 85. Her zest for life and brilliance as a communicator made her all the more popular, and throughout decades of writing program notes and mesmerizing audiences in pre-concert talks, she was known as "the voice of the Minnesota Orchestra." Mary Ann, who in recent years had suffered from Alzheimer's disease, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, at her home at The Waters on 50th in Minneapolis. Mary Ann was born on April 20, 1933, to Joseph and Marie Janisch of St. Paul. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1951 and the University of Minnesota in 1955, studying English and music history. She earned a master's degree in music at Columbia University in New York City, where she studied with Paul Henry Lange, a specialist in 18th-century music; later, in 1983, she completed a doctorate in musicology from the University of Minnesota. She met Harold Feldman while a graduate student in New York, and they were married at St. Paul's Chapel of Columbia University on September 14, 1957. She worked for several years with an investment firm on Wall Street before returning to St. Paul, when Harold was transferred to the Univac Division of Sperry Rand. In 1966 she won the position of program annotator for the then-Minneapolis Symphony, launching a 33-year career during which she became famous among music critics nationwide as well as music audiences in the Twin Cities for the excellence of her writing and her speaking. For much of this time she also served as editor of the Minnesota Orchestra's program magazine, Showcase - and from 1978 to 1986 as coordinator and then vice president of the Metropolitan Opera in the Upper Midwest at Northrop Auditorium. Mary Ann was a fountain of ideas, advising music directors and staff alike. She was the source of the concept for the Orchestra's long-running Viennese Sommerfest, which she developed with Leonard Slatkin, the festival's first artistic director. In 1999 Mary Ann took on a new role as the Orchestra's historian, helping prepare for its centennial season in 2003-04. Simultaneously she served as program annotator and guest speaker for the Grand Teton Music Festival for a decade beginning in the late 1990s. Throughout 59 years of marriage, until Harold Feldman's death in 2016, Mary Ann and he shared a passion for the great outdoors. They spent many summers traveling to visit Mary Ann's cousins in South Dakota, hiking in the Black Hills, making regular trips to the North Shore of Lake Superior and biking around Minneapolis' chain of lakes. They loved their Shelties Maggie, Pamina and Sophie Rosina, as well as their last dog, a Papillon named Jorjie Fleezanis Feldman (after the Orchestra's former concertmaster Jorja Fleezanis), which has joined the household of Mary Ann's personal care attendant, Nina Palomares. Mary Ann is also survived by loving cousins, nephews and nieces on Harold's side of the family, and a vast circle of friends and music lovers. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Lumen Christi Catholic Community (2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul) with Visitation at 10 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Orchestral Association (1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403), the University of Minnesota Foundation's Friends of the School of Music (200 Oak Street SE, Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55455), or the Schubert Club (302 Landmark Center, 75 West 5th Street, St. Paul, MN 55102).
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019