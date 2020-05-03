Age 95, of Richfield on Monday April 27, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, George and Ann Racine; sisters, Bea and Elmire; brother, Leonard. Survived by loving husband of 73 years, Eugene; sons, Michael (Betty Otto) and Thomas (Linda); grandchildren, Shanna Lublin (Greg) and Joshua Ferber; great-grandchildren, Greyson and Quinn Lublin; Matt (Missy) and Lucy Porter, Alex Porter, and Amanda Nelson; sisters, Rita Suess and Dorothy Janssen. Mary Ann was an active member and volunteer for St. Richard's Catholic Church since 1956. Private burial. Celebration of Life and Funeral Mass will be held at a future date. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.