Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Mary Ann "May" HAGE Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, and Friend Age 76, of Hudson, WI, lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by loving family on December 9, 2019. Formerly of New Brighton, MN, Mary Ann retired from 3M where she was a joyful part of 3M choral groups with her dear friends for over 3 decades. She graduated from St. Paul Johnson H.S. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick, and parents, Florence and Allen May. She is survived by her children, Pam (Shawn) Bagley, Barbara Klein, Linda (Ed Paul) Hage, Laura Hage, Richard Jr. (Erin); grandchildren, Bryce Bagley, Brendan Bagley, Heather Klein, Allen Hage, and Annabelle Hage; great-grandchildren, Violet, Sage, Fern, and Joseph; sisters, Janet (Ken) Misgen, Kathy (Paul) Korf, Patty (Bob) Banaszewski, Dorothy (Dan) Neby, and Donna (Conrad) Sanders; brother Joseph (Suzanne) May. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other cherished relatives and friends. She taught us love, joy, and family. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 12th (visitation 9-11AM) at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 11, 2019
