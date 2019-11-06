|
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully November 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Kathleen, Anita (Jim) Sausen, Phyllis (Bingo) Patterson, Evelyn Smith (late Dan), Lawrence, Amy (Jamie) Fitzgerald; grandmother of Bobby, Justin, Matthew, Katie (Nick), Allison and Annie; great grandmother of Sophia, Nico, Jameson and Luke; nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine Eddleston; siblings, John, Dick, Dorothy, Jim and Thomas; grandson, Joe Sausen. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9th (Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Church of Saint Cecilia, 2357 Bayless Place, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019