Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Cecilia
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Cecilia
2357 Bayless Place
St. Paul, MN
Mary Ann HAGEN Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully November 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Kathleen, Anita (Jim) Sausen, Phyllis (Bingo) Patterson, Evelyn Smith (late Dan), Lawrence, Amy (Jamie) Fitzgerald; grandmother of Bobby, Justin, Matthew, Katie (Nick), Allison and Annie; great grandmother of Sophia, Nico, Jameson and Luke; nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine Eddleston; siblings, John, Dick, Dorothy, Jim and Thomas; grandson, Joe Sausen. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9th (Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Church of Saint Cecilia, 2357 Bayless Place, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
