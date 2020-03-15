Home

Mary Ann HINNERICHS

Mary Ann HINNERICHS Obituary
nee Primus Age 88 of White Bear Lake Passed away March 13, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Howard; son, Gary. Survived by daughter, Coleen (Jerry) Burmis; son, Dean (Connie); grandchildren, Erin Phillips, Sarah Moeschter, Joshua Hinnerichs, Nicholas Hinnerichs, Lisa Hinnerichs, and Elizabeth Charnell; great-grandchildren, Dalena, Nevaeh, Erianna, Javis, Aniah, Cassius; and great-great grandchild, Mila; sister, Sr. Colette Primus, OSB. Mary Ann was a longtime employee of Deluxe Printing. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
