Age 88, Born Sept. 9, 1931 Died June 4, 2020 in Shoreview Mary was raised in Sauk Centre, MN and married Jim Johnson in 1953. She was a gracious homemaker and enjoyed 42 years of lake life at Big Birch Lake in Grey Eagle, MN. Cherished by her children; Kathy (Bill) Spitzmueller, Bill (Kaleta) Johnson, Nancy Calderón (Rick Lessard), and Betsy Hartmann (Larry Alm). Adored by her grandchildren; Jill (George) Konstantinides, Amy (Peter) Borash, Cotana, Kyatt, Keton and Canyon Johnson, Natalia (Brad) Hofman, Nathan (Lauren) Calderón, Lauren and Jack Hartmann. Blessed by 5 great-grandchildren who always put a smile on her face. Also survived by loving family; Lorraine Peschel, Betty Anne Voller, Carole Martin, Rich and Jan Voller, Arlene Voller and other treasured family and friends. Preceded in death by devoted husband, Jim Johnson, son-in-law, Manuel Calderón, and family; Don Peschel, Bill Voller, Fred and JoAnn Voller, Butch Voller and Don Voller. Her endearing commitment to faith and family will live on. Private Funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 10th at St. Odilia Catholic Church. Mary Ann's Funeral Mass may be viewed through live streaming at www.youtube.com/ channel/UCInGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Big Birch Lake Association or Sauk Centre Area Community Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.