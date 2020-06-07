Mary Ann (Voller) JOHNSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, Born Sept. 9, 1931 Died June 4, 2020 in Shoreview Mary was raised in Sauk Centre, MN and married Jim Johnson in 1953. She was a gracious homemaker and enjoyed 42 years of lake life at Big Birch Lake in Grey Eagle, MN. Cherished by her children; Kathy (Bill) Spitzmueller, Bill (Kaleta) Johnson, Nancy Calderón (Rick Lessard), and Betsy Hartmann (Larry Alm). Adored by her grandchildren; Jill (George) Konstantinides, Amy (Peter) Borash, Cotana, Kyatt, Keton and Canyon Johnson, Natalia (Brad) Hofman, Nathan (Lauren) Calderón, Lauren and Jack Hartmann. Blessed by 5 great-grandchildren who always put a smile on her face. Also survived by loving family; Lorraine Peschel, Betty Anne Voller, Carole Martin, Rich and Jan Voller, Arlene Voller and other treasured family and friends. Preceded in death by devoted husband, Jim Johnson, son-in-law, Manuel Calderón, and family; Don Peschel, Bill Voller, Fred and JoAnn Voller, Butch Voller and Don Voller. Her endearing commitment to faith and family will live on. Private Funeral Mass will be held 11 AM Wednesday, June 10th at St. Odilia Catholic Church. Mary Ann's Funeral Mass may be viewed through live streaming at www.youtube.com/ channel/UCInGngY2PshVKdCVydxoWKg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Big Birch Lake Association or Sauk Centre Area Community Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved