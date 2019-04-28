|
Age 85 of West St. Paul, MN Passed away April 26, 2019 Survived by loving husband of 40 yrs., Donald; special nieces & nephew, Mary Dunn, Bob Creamer, Shannon Lechko & Kelsey Seerup; brother-in-law, Richard Schintz; & many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Mary DeMuth; and sisters, Marlene Creamer and Nancy Schintz. Memorial Mass 10 AM, Wednesday, May 1st at the CHURCH OF ST. JOSEPH, 1154 Seminole Ave. @ Butler in West St. Paul with a Gathering 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Entombment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Community of Saints Regional Catholic School in West St. Paul. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019