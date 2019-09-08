Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Mary Ann "Toots" L'ALLIER


1941 - 2019
Mary Ann "Toots" L'ALLIER Obituary
Age 78 of Centerville Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 4, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Bill; parents, John & Mary Bittner; siblings, Lorraine & Bob. Survived by husband, Mike; children, Tim, Lisa Lindsey, Michelle (Leonard) Napier, Loni Johnston; 18 grand children, 18 great grandchildren; sister, Clara Jablonski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mary loved flowers and birds and also enjoyed time spent in Finlayson, MN. Most of all she loved her family and grandkids. A Celebration of Mary's life 7 PM Thurs., Sept. 12th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to or . 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
