Age 78 of Centerville Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 4, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Bill; parents, John & Mary Bittner; siblings, Lorraine & Bob. Survived by husband, Mike; children, Tim, Lisa Lindsey, Michelle (Leonard) Napier, Loni Johnston; 18 grand children, 18 great grandchildren; sister, Clara Jablonski; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mary loved flowers and birds and also enjoyed time spent in Finlayson, MN. Most of all she loved her family and grandkids. A Celebration of Mary's life 7 PM Thurs., Sept. 12th with visitation beginning at 4 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Memorials preferred to or . 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019