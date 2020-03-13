|
|
Age 67 of Eagan Passed away on March 8, 2020 after battling a severe infection. She was born on New Year's Day, 1953 in Tracy, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm in southwestern Minnesota, with her parents (Norris and Ardis), brothers (Stephen, Dennis and Mark) and sister (Susan). Mary was loving and kind, in both her career as a public health nurse and to her family as a mother and wife. A talented individual, her interests included knitting, quilting and baking. Also notable was her love for the adorable: babies and cats. Preceded in death by her parents, Ardis (Hanson) and Norris Highby. She is survived by her husband, William Lubanovic; children, Tom (Roxie) Lubanovic and Karin (Erik) Onarheim. Two events are planned at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. Visitation on Friday, March 13th, 4-8 PM. Service on Saturday, March 14th, 11 AM, with a visitation prior to service, 10-11 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2020