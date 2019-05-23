|
|
Age 93 Passed away on May 21, 2019 She is preceded in death by parents, Agnes Jandl and Ruben Nerland; sons-in-law, Michael Easton and Christopher Drop. Survived by children, Ann Marie Drop, Anthony "Tony" Maggi, Theresa "Teri" Maggi (Emmett Van Deusen), Alvera "Vera" Willhite, Andrea Easton, Andrew Maggi, Annette Maggi (Dan Sweeney); grandchildren, Angela Anderson, Katherine Drop, Matthew Drop, Joe Willhite (Christy), Stephen Drop, Brittany Rosset, Elizabeth Drop, and Jackson Sweeney; and great grand-daughters, Emilia and Harper Willhite. Friends know her by her famous hot dagos, coffee visits at her kitchen table, and her love of the Minnesota Twins. Mary Ann retired from Webb Publishing and Festival Foods, was a committed volunteer at the Catholic Women's Assn, and Auxiliary President at the VFW. She also catered meals for years at the Hastings Veterans Home. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of St. Pascal's. Visitation 4-8PM on Friday, May 24 at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Saturday, May 25 at St. Pascal Baylon, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 23, 2019