1/1
Mary Ann McGUIRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 76 of Minneapolis Died September 15, 2020, at her Minneapolis home. Ms. McGuire was born February 6, 1944, in San Diego, CA, to John and Mary Schaaf. She grew up in St. Paul, MN and graduated from The College of St. Catherine. She was a teacher at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights, MN for over 30 years. She enjoyed the theater, traveling, shopping, gardening and sewing. She is survived by her son, Scott (Ann) McGuire of Minneapolis; three beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Bridget and Ryan McGuire; sister, Elizabeth Backe; brothers, John, Robert and Thomas Schaaf. Preceded in death by her former husband of 37 years, Patrick T. McGuire. A private service will be held for her immediate family. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. www.gearty-delmore.com 952-926-1615




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3960 Wooddale Avenue S
Saint Louis Park, MN 55416-2915
(952) 926-1615
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved