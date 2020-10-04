Age 76 of Minneapolis Died September 15, 2020, at her Minneapolis home. Ms. McGuire was born February 6, 1944, in San Diego, CA, to John and Mary Schaaf. She grew up in St. Paul, MN and graduated from The College of St. Catherine. She was a teacher at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights, MN for over 30 years. She enjoyed the theater, traveling, shopping, gardening and sewing. She is survived by her son, Scott (Ann) McGuire of Minneapolis; three beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Bridget and Ryan McGuire; sister, Elizabeth Backe; brothers, John, Robert and Thomas Schaaf. Preceded in death by her former husband of 37 years, Patrick T. McGuire. A private service will be held for her immediate family. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. www.gearty-delmore.com
