Age 73, of Woodbury Passed away 11/1/20 after a brief battle with COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Ann Nikosch, brother Martin, and special aunt Elsie Gehring. Mary Ann is survived by her dear friends Alberta (Peach) and Pam, her aunts and cousins, and her special cousin Anne Elizabeth. Mary Ann will be remembered for her love of sports, especially baseball and the MN Twins. She loved to read, listen to music and do crafts. Special thanks to the staff at Woodbury Care Center and St. Croix Hospice who took such great care of Mary Ann. Prayer Service Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00AM with a livestream provided by Bradshaw. Interment Fort Snelling Cemetery to follow at 12:30PM. Memorials preferred to a favorite charity
.