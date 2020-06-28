Age 89, of New Hope and Bemidji, MN Died June 24, 2020. Mary Ann Olmschenk was born October 23, 1930 in Greenwald, MN to Herman and Helen (Osendorf) Uphus. She grew up and attended school in Greenwald, MN. On April 15, 1950 she married Leo N. Olmschenk in Greenwald, MN. Mary Ann was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Manager of the Household. Mary Ann worked part-time at Fritzie Fresh Candy Company, and Manager of Birch Pines Resort on Lake Evergreen. Mary Ann was an avid painter, sewing and quilter, and baker. She also enjoyed the art of embroidery painting. Mary Ann was a longtime member of St. Philips Catholic Church and a member of the St. Jude's Circle. She is survived by her children, Mary Lee Gerber of TX, Margie Denton of Stillwater, Lee Roy (Vickie) Olmschenk of Alexandria, Monica (Gary Grisbeck) Olmschenk of Minneapolis, Melinda (Michael) Silbernick of Maple Grove, Melody Nietfeld of Kapaau, HI and Michelle (Richard) Nieteld of Elk River; 16 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Sisters Marlene (Jon) Klingel of Santa Fe, NM and Kathleen (Norm) Nelson of Brainerd. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo N. Olmschenk, and 2 sisters, Agnes Uphus and Roslene Comeau; 4 brothers, Sylvester, Herbert, Lavern and Norbert Uphus and two grandsons, Eric Nietfeld and Skyler Olmschenk. At this time, there will be no Funeral Mass or Visitation due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers or cards the deceased requests memorial donations be sent to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doyleston, PA 18901. Kapala Glodek Malone 763-535-4112 www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.