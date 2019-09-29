|
|
Age 83, of Maplewood Passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 with many family members by her side. She was born in St. Paul on Oct. 5, 1935. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grand children. She also loved the Minnesota Twins, watching the birds, and coloring in her color books. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Oswald, of 42 years, and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Sharon Blaul. Mary Ann is survived by her brother, James Blaul; four daughters, Dawn Knabe (Bill), Cindy Edgett (Scott), Lori Kuefler (Chris) and Terri Jones (Jay); 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019