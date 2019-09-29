Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
900 Stillwater Road
Mahtomedi, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary OSWALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann OSWALD


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann OSWALD Obituary
Age 83, of Maplewood Passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 with many family members by her side. She was born in St. Paul on Oct. 5, 1935. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grand children. She also loved the Minnesota Twins, watching the birds, and coloring in her color books. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Oswald, of 42 years, and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Sharon Blaul. Mary Ann is survived by her brother, James Blaul; four daughters, Dawn Knabe (Bill), Cindy Edgett (Scott), Lori Kuefler (Chris) and Terri Jones (Jay); 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now