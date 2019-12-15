Home

Church of St Pascal Baylon
1757 Conway St
St Paul, MN 55106
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Ann (Novalany) SCHWAB Obituary
Age 88 Passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2019 Preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jay Winn; brothers, Joseph and Robert and sister, Irene (Sam). Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 68 years, Richard; children, Pat (Rod) Graff, Tom (Jodi), Linda Winn, Don (Bernie), Lori, Anne (Jeff) Yezek; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grand children; sisters-in-law, Sheila and Alayne; and many other extended family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Saturday, December 21 at Church of St. Pascal Baylon, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul. Visitation starting at 9:30AM. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Pascal Baylon.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
