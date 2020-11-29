a.k.a. Petie Age 86 Mary Ann Stickney, passed away on November 24, 2020 at Oak Meadows in Oakdale, MN. Mary Ann was born on September 20, 1934 in Pierz, MN to parents Peter and Frances (Meyer) Gau. The family moved to St. Paul in 1945. She graduated from St. Agnes Catholic HS, where she met Stephen Stickney. They married in 1955 and together were blessed with seven children. She earned a degree in Theology at the University of St. Thomas in 1983, worked at Assumption Catholic Church, and as chaplain at UofM hospitals. She was a longtime resident of Woodbury, MN and Hudson, WI before moving to assisted living. Mary Ann is preceded in death by beloved husband Stephen; parents; mother-in-law Martha Stickney; siblings Frank, Sylvester "Sy", Virginia "Ginny" and Rosemarie "Rosie". She is survived by children Christopher (Kate), Andrew (Debra), Steven, Barbara, Martin, James (Kathleen) and David (Sonia); 12 grandchildren; 2 great children; siblings Iolene "Io", Leo and Ervin; along with many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by many more family and friends. Due to COVID, a private family service will be held. A larger memorial service for Mary Ann will be announced at a later date when gatherings can safely resume.