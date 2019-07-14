Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
380 E. Little Canada Road
Little Canada, MN
Mary Ann THUL Obituary
Beloved Mom, Grandma & GG Age 87 — Of Little Canada Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond "Del"; son, Greg; brother, Hank; and sister, Irene. Survived by children, Adele (Pat) Glynn, Mary (Ken) Partyka, Rene (Mark) Tousignant, Mark (Linda), and Scott (Pat); 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Kemp; nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Paralyzed Vets of America - MN Chapter or Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, July 18 at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 E. Little Canada Road, Little Canada. Visitation at the church from 10-11AM Thursday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
