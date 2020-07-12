1/
Mary Ann "Mitzi" (Clemas) URBANSKI
Age 83 of St. Paul Passed away on July 7, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Stanley and Julia Clemas; husband of 53 years Peter; sister-in-law Sophie Clemas. Survived by children, Linda (Bob) Johnson and Jim (Debbie); 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grand children; brother, Bill Clemas; cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Mitzi was a lifelong St. Paul East-sider, a Johnson HS graduate, and a loving Mom and Grandma. She enjoyed family holidays, going to the lake, working small-store retail, the MN State Fair, and Fighting Saints & Wild hockey. The family wishes to thank the staffs at Woodwinds, Woodbury Health Care and Estates, and Hospice of the Midwest for their care, comfort, and compassion over the past few months. A private service is planned with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
