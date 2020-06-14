Mary Ann VASHRO
1920 - 2020
Passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 age 99 at Lilydale Senior Living. Preceded in death by husband, Jerome; parents, Andrew and Elizabeth; siblings, Bernard, Elizabeth Gigstad, Francis (Bill) and Eva Petrok. Survived by son, Greg (Mary Beth); grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Michel and "extra" Grandma to many. Born September 18, 1920 in Minnesota Lake, MN. Funeral was held at St. Peter's Church in Mendota, interment Fort Snelling cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Lilydale for their dedication and great care she received at Lilydale over the six years she was there. Donations can be made to Caring Bridge, Open Door, or your local food shelf. Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
