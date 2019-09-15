|
Age 80, passed peacefully on Aug. 3, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, AK. A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Soldotna. Father Patrick Brosamer will officiate. A reception will follow the service in the church reception hall. Mary Ann was born Dec. 2, 1938 to George and Mary Anne Oberg. She grew up in St. Paul, MN with her brother Edward. She attended St. Agnes school and graduated in 1956. She then attended and graduated from College of St. Catherine-St. Joseph's School of Nursing, St. Paul, Minnesota in 1959. After traveling and working in Minnesota, Colorado, California and Arizona, she journeyed with several nursing friends to Anchorage, Alaska in a Ford Falcon. They arrived after the 1964 earthquake and quickly found jobs at the Alaska Native Hospital and Providence Hospital. She married her husband, Van Wilson in 1967 and had many adventures including building a cabin in remote Willow, AK and exploring Alaska. After having two children, Mary Ann eventually moved to Soldotna, AK with her family and started working at Central Peninsula General Hospital as an obstetrics nurse. While working as a Registered Nurse, she obtained advanced certification in Neonatal and Obstetrics Nursing. She was also instrumental in training hospital staff in the emerging field of nursing documentation & electronic charting. She worked for over 40 years and was extremely respected for her skills as a nurse. She retired in 2013. She was a talented quilter, admired for her gardening skills growing flowers and will be remembered for sharing with others and being a good wife and mother. She is survived by her son, Michael Wilson; daughter, Susan Nesbitt, along with her husband, Van Wilson; brother, Edward Oberg; aunt and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation be made to one of many of Mary Ann's favorite charities such as the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank, , or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019