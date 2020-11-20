1/1
Mary Anna (McGuire) TACHENY
March 1939 – November 2020 Mary died on November 15, 2020 of congestive heart failure. Mary was a mother (and grandmother) to Michelle (Shelli) Marie Tacheny Laudet (Danny, Elise, Achille and Lydie Laudet), Suzanne Tacheny Kubach (Jordan Marxen, Vanessa (and son William), Nora, and Ted Kubach), and James (J.) Daniel Tacheny (James Wesley, Isaac, and Trinity Tacheny, and Patrick Jambor with their mother Cassandra Carlone). She was a sister-in-law to Mary Elaine McGuire, Alice Tucker, Annette Flaherty and Rick Tacheny and a "favorite aunt" to dozens. All who knew her remarked on her charm, grace, and those dazzling Irish eyes. She'd meet bad days with her impish wit and an offer to make sandwiches while you talked about it. Through her career in hospitality, Mary brought efficiency to any dining room and added love to every recipe. She lived her last forty plus years in sobriety, by the grace of God and the spiritual principles of A.A. She perfected "The Minnesota Goodbye". A large family reunion welcomes Mary in her next life: husband Daniel John and daughter Cheri Anne Tacheny, parents Earl and Mary McGuire and brother Jim McGuire, son-in-law Douglas Kubach. In-laws by marriage William and Elizabeth Tacheny, Bill and Lou Tacheny, Marie and Tom Divine and Dick Tucker will be there too, along with her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mary will bring the hot dish.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2020.
