Guardian Angels Church
8260 4th St. N., Oakdale
MN, MN 55128
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
Mary Anne (Masanz) PELTON

Mary Anne (Masanz) PELTON Obituary
Age 73 of Blaine, MN Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 surrounded by family. Survived by children, Howard Pelton III (Mary Meske), Janelle (Anthony) Pounds, Darrell Pelton, Nathan Pelton; grandchildren, Logan, Mackenzie, Elena, Stella, Andrew, Alex; mother, Margaret Masanz; six brothers, Richard (Roberta), Charles, Michael (Laurie), Victor (Jeanne), Joseph (Lynn), Robert; many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Victor August Masanz, infant son, Joseph. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 29th, GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 4th St. N. Oakdale, with visitation one hour prior. Interment to immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to a charity involved with Parkinson's Disease Research such as Parkinson's Disease Minnesota (Parkinson.org/minnesota).
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 27, 2019
