Of Stillwater Passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by daughter, Lori and granddaughter, Marissa. Dearly loved wife of Gerald for 65 years; beloved mother of Barb (Jim) Ylinen and Debbie (Chris) Brown; loving grandmother of Amanda, Natalie (Jack), Markie, Elizabeth, Mary, Rebekah (Tyler), and Nathan; sister, Maxine Larson; brothers, Daniel (Lois) Neisinger and Larry Neisinger; many nieces, nephews and friends. A very special thank you to her wonderful caregivers at The Gables at Boutwells Landing. A special and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. We cherish every memory and will love you forever. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019