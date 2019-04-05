Home

Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Of Stillwater Passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by daughter, Lori and granddaughter, Marissa. Dearly loved wife of Gerald for 65 years; beloved mother of Barb (Jim) Ylinen and Debbie (Chris) Brown; loving grandmother of Amanda, Natalie (Jack), Markie, Elizabeth, Mary, Rebekah (Tyler), and Nathan; sister, Maxine Larson; brothers, Daniel (Lois) Neisinger and Larry Neisinger; many nieces, nephews and friends. A very special thank you to her wonderful caregivers at The Gables at Boutwells Landing. A special and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. We cherish every memory and will love you forever. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave N., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
