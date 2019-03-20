Home

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mary Beth "MB" (Witte) STUPKA

Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by father and mother in-law, Robert and Carol Stupka and nephew Rob Stupka. Survived by loving husband John, sons Jack and Michael, parents Ken and Liz Witte, brothers Scott (Clay), Patrick (Betty). Also survived by in-laws Kathy (Tom) Colaizy, Mary (Kelly) Michel, and Bob (Diane) Stupka. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, relatives and special friends. Mary Beth graduated from Nativity grade school in St. Paul, Regina High School, and attended the University of St. Thomas. She was a people person who loved her career as an airline flight attendant. She enjoyed her great times with family, friends and her 3 mini dachshunds. MB loved to travel, with Coronado Island and Marco Island as her go-to spots. A special thanks goes out to her care team Dr. Tony Polcari, Lucy Reinhardt and Dr. Gautam Jha. Her family is also grateful for the wonderful care she received from the University of Minnesota Health Center and Fairview Hospice Care. She will begin her final journey with Visitation on Thursday, March 21st 4:00PM-8:00PM at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave. in St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday March 22nd 10:30 AM at Nativity Church at 1938 Stanford Ave. in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Stupka Family Memorial Fund, c/o Bremer Bank, 372 St. Peter St. Paul, MN 55102. 651-288-3751. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019
