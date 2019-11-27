Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
611 S 3rd Street
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Michael
611 S 3rd Street
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MEINECKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. MEINECKE


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. MEINECKE Obituary
Age 87, of Stillwater Mary Meinecke was born March 9, 1932 to William and Willamette Cushner. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 1950, attended the University of Colorado Boulder and graduated from the University of Minnesota earning a Bachelor's Degree. She began teaching in White Bear. After staying home with her children, she returned to teaching where she taught 5th and 6th grade at Washington School in Stillwater until its closure. Mary finished her teaching career at Lily Lake Elementary. Survived by daughter, Carolyn (Kim) Mohanty; son, Peter; grandchildren, Kate Mohanty, and Peter (Mary Selph) Mohanty; great-grandson, Wylie. Mary was a 6th generation resident of Stillwater where she proudly lived on her farm until her death. Faith, family and friends were of utmost importance to her. Her second love was bridge. She belonged to the original mother/daughter bridge club in Stillwater and remained active with other local clubs. Mary was one of the first people one would meet when arriving at the Bridge Center of St. Paul where she was a teacher, game director and board member. In true Mary fashion, two days before falling ill, she drove to the Bridge Center where she once again was the day's winner. She was an avid member of the women's league at Stillwater Country Club. Mary also spent time volunteering for numerous organizations in the area. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Church of St. Michael, 611 S 3rd Street, Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior to the Mass in the atrium. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Bridge Center of St. Paul or to the Stillwater Public Library.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -