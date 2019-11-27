|
Age 87, of Stillwater Mary Meinecke was born March 9, 1932 to William and Willamette Cushner. She graduated from Stillwater High School in 1950, attended the University of Colorado Boulder and graduated from the University of Minnesota earning a Bachelor's Degree. She began teaching in White Bear. After staying home with her children, she returned to teaching where she taught 5th and 6th grade at Washington School in Stillwater until its closure. Mary finished her teaching career at Lily Lake Elementary. Survived by daughter, Carolyn (Kim) Mohanty; son, Peter; grandchildren, Kate Mohanty, and Peter (Mary Selph) Mohanty; great-grandson, Wylie. Mary was a 6th generation resident of Stillwater where she proudly lived on her farm until her death. Faith, family and friends were of utmost importance to her. Her second love was bridge. She belonged to the original mother/daughter bridge club in Stillwater and remained active with other local clubs. Mary was one of the first people one would meet when arriving at the Bridge Center of St. Paul where she was a teacher, game director and board member. In true Mary fashion, two days before falling ill, she drove to the Bridge Center where she once again was the day's winner. She was an avid member of the women's league at Stillwater Country Club. Mary also spent time volunteering for numerous organizations in the area. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Church of St. Michael, 611 S 3rd Street, Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior to the Mass in the atrium. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Bridge Center of St. Paul or to the Stillwater Public Library.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 27, 2019