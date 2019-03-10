Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Age 87 of St Paul passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday March 2, 2019. Mary was such a strong, positive, outgoing, yet modest individual that truly left a memorable impression on everyone she interacted with. She spent her summers fishing and pontooning at the family cabin on Gun Lake near Aitkin, and rarely missed any of DJ and Dave's softball games at Rice and Arlington fields; then her winters snowmobiling at 'the bunkcar' with Noble until 2010. She bowled 2 nights a week in the St Paul All-Star league, and consistently schooled the entire family every year at the annual Easter bowling event. Mary was member and longtime Sargeant-at-Arms with the St Paul 600 Club, as well as part time employee of the Minnesota State Bowling Association, organizing her teams' participation in annual National Tournaments across the country. The friendship and unity among those team members uniquely exemplified the shear enjoyment they shared being together. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Noble, and son, Dave. Survived by brother, Roger; and children; Stef (Mike) Quinn, Dan (Laurie), Steve (Judy) and DJ; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Service Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice at Magnolia with visitation from 4 – 6:30 PM. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
