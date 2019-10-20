|
Age 95 of St. Paul Passed away October 13, 2019 Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Minogue; husband John H.; son John D.; brothers Jack, Dick and Jerry; sisters Shirley and Jeanne. She is survived by her daughter Ann (Brian) Clark; son Patrick Cairney; granddaughters Brianna Clark & Mackenzie (Adan) Morales-Clark; grandchildren Annalise, Alondra and Xavier; and brother Tom Minogue. Private interment Fort Snelling. Memorials of Masses and Prayers preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019