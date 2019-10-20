Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary CAIRNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Minogue) CAIRNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Minogue) CAIRNEY Obituary
Age 95 of St. Paul Passed away October 13, 2019 Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Minogue; husband John H.; son John D.; brothers Jack, Dick and Jerry; sisters Shirley and Jeanne. She is survived by her daughter Ann (Brian) Clark; son Patrick Cairney; granddaughters Brianna Clark & Mackenzie (Adan) Morales-Clark; grandchildren Annalise, Alondra and Xavier; and brother Tom Minogue. Private interment Fort Snelling. Memorials of Masses and Prayers preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.