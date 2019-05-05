|
Born Christmas Eve, 1944, died day before Easter of cancer. Predeceased by parents Joe and Barry Byrne and brothers Mike and Joe. Survived by special friend, Floyd Steenson; siblings (Sharon), Tom (Annette), Tim (Vickie), Peggy, Pat (Rachel), Rose (Mark) and Noelle plus over 100 members of extended family. Born mentally challenged, she met and exceeded many other challenges during her life which included living independently and washing dishes at St. Joseph's Hospital for 25 years. She'll be missed. Private Memorial.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019