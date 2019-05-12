Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patrick's Catholic Church
6820 Saint Patricks Ln
Edina, MN 55439
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
6820 St Patricks Ln
Edina, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary PEDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Carol (Driscoll) PEDERSON


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Carol (Driscoll) PEDERSON Obituary
Age 96 Passed Away May 6, 2019 at Friendship Village in Bloomington, MN on May 6, 2019 having lived a full life. Born 12-28-1922 in River Falls, WI. to Timothy and Ludmilla Driscoll. The youngest and last surviving of eight siblings. Previously lived in Maple Lake and Edina, MN. Married to husband Lauren for 69 years who preceded her in death in 2011. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed playing tennis and golf in Minnesota and Arizona. She is survived by her children, Judy (Jim) Baker, Alan (Pat) Pederson; grandchildren, Dr. Cynthia (Dr. Timothy) Ehlen, Chadwick (Kirsten) Baker, Dr. Kristin (Nick) Nelson, Bridget (Nick) Lucas; great grandchildren, Griffin, Quinn, Piper, and Sutton Ehlen; Brielle, Bridget, and Brynn Baker; Matthew, Katie, and Andrew Nelson; Madison, and Allie Lucas; sister-in-law, Corinne Chambers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Friendship Village for their excellent care and to Hospice for their compassion with Carol. A celebration of Life will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6820 St Patricks Ln, Edina, MN, on Friday, May 17, 2019 with Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. and lunch at church to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.