Age 96 Passed Away May 6, 2019 at Friendship Village in Bloomington, MN on May 6, 2019 having lived a full life. Born 12-28-1922 in River Falls, WI. to Timothy and Ludmilla Driscoll. The youngest and last surviving of eight siblings. Previously lived in Maple Lake and Edina, MN. Married to husband Lauren for 69 years who preceded her in death in 2011. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed playing tennis and golf in Minnesota and Arizona. She is survived by her children, Judy (Jim) Baker, Alan (Pat) Pederson; grandchildren, Dr. Cynthia (Dr. Timothy) Ehlen, Chadwick (Kirsten) Baker, Dr. Kristin (Nick) Nelson, Bridget (Nick) Lucas; great grandchildren, Griffin, Quinn, Piper, and Sutton Ehlen; Brielle, Bridget, and Brynn Baker; Matthew, Katie, and Andrew Nelson; Madison, and Allie Lucas; sister-in-law, Corinne Chambers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Friendship Village for their excellent care and to Hospice for their compassion with Carol. A celebration of Life will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6820 St Patricks Ln, Edina, MN, on Friday, May 17, 2019 with Visitation at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. and lunch at church to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019