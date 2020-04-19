Mary Catherine HAYES
Born November 16, 1944 and passed on April 5, 2020 at Regions's Hospital of natural causes. Graduated from St. Bernard's High School and took a job with the City of St. Paul at the age of 17 where she remained until her retirement in 1986. Because of the current COVID-19 issues and the need for social distancing the usual wake will not be held, the Mass will be a private one and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mary is survived by her brother Timohty D. Hayes of Tiburon, CA, her good friend Barbara Benson of St. Paul, her beloved cat Star and many first cousins.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
