Was born July 28, 1927 and passed peacefully on November 12, 2020 at age 93. The second child of Dr. Harold J. and Belle (Grangy B.) Prendergast. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother H. James Prendergast and beloved husband J. Donald Kelly. She is survived by her nieces, Charlotte (Roland Mower) Yochem and Brigid (Steve) Rhyne and her nephew, Harold Prendergast Yochem. Mary graduated from Durham High School and Saint Catherine College. She taught English at Saint Joseph's Academy and was a counselor and reading specialist at Ramsey Senior High School and other public schools. In spite of being struck with polio in her 20's, she had a productive and active life, loved by all who knew her or came under her tutelage. She was a voracious reader with an inquisitive mind and a respected and patient teacher. Always a gracious lady, loving wife, and aunt, cherished friend and mentor who led a devoted Bible study group well into her 80's. Mary's Christian faith was central to her life. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave, St. Paul. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Snelling. The Mass will be webcast at www.LumenChristiCC.org
. Memorials requested to Our Lady of Peace Home and Lumen Christi Catholic Community.