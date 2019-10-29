|
Mother, sister, teacher, arts lover, and hostess with the mostest died October 28, 2019 in St. Paul. Mary, a strong, capable and kind woman, is survived by her three children, Colleen (Bob Oberlies), Rob, and Patricia (Frank Gravino), and six grandchildren, Nora, William, Kendall, John, Frankie and Rocco; her 11 siblings Bill (Mary Wagner), John (Terry), Paul, James (Char Zinda), Tim (Cindy), Joe (Emily), Matt, Tom, Ellen (Rick Stermer), Patrick (Mary) and Kieran (Kathy); as well as Bob Ryan and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was born in Chicago to William J and Mary Q Moore, moving to Minnesota at age 5. She grew up on Fort Snelling with her boisterous family, helping her mother take care of her younger siblings, playing softball poorly with her brothers, and baking pies for her father. She diligently absorbed the lessons of her dedicated religious women educators at St. Therese, Our Lady of Peace high school and St. Xavier's University and herself became an elementary teacher in the Chicago Public Schools, where her favorite memories were of reading out loud to her many students Charlotte's Web and other favorites. After taking time to focus her prodigious energy on raising her children, Mary found her true calling at the Hubbs Center in St. Paul Public Schools, teaching adults to earn a GED, prepare for employment, or learn English. Mary made friends easily wherever she went. She provided a moral compass and high standards for her children and for all who knew her. Generous with her talents, her time, and her sometimes unsolicited advice, she hosted her family at all kinds of holidays and birthdays, traveled all over the world and spent many happy summers on Horseshoe Lake in Backus, MN. She particularly cherished babies, volunteering weekly at the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery. She was also a faithful patron of the library, fond of classical music, a member of the MIA and a longstanding season ticket holder of the Guthrie and Penumbra theaters. Mary's last few years were excruciating as she fell silent with dementia, where the sole consolation was that she did not have to witness the impact of the 2016 election. Her family is very grateful for the generosity and compassion shown by Mary's relatives and friends in spending time with her during these past several years and to her wonderful caregivers Andrea Boedigheimer and the Arbor staff at Carondolet Village. Memorial Service Saturday 12 Noon at The Basilica of St. Mary, Hennepin & N. 17th St., Minneapolis. Visitation Friday 4-8 pm at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul and one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Memorial gifts to the Greater Minneapolis Crisis nursery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019