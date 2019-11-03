Home

Age 84 of West St. Paul/Ft. Myers, FL Passed Away Unexpectedly Oct. 30, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Hugh "Sam"; and parents, Lawrence & Evelyn. Survived by children, Teresa (Bob) Foss, Joseph (Robin) Samuel & Catherine (Jeff) Whitson; grand children, Tyler & Kayla Foss, Jenna & Adam Whitson and Ella & Sophie Samuel; and brother, Lawrence (Nancy) Coleman. Memorial Mass 10AM Thursday, Nov. 7th at the CHURCH OF ST. LOUIS KING OF FRANCE, 10th Ave. E. at Cedar in St. Paul with a Gathering 1 hr. prior to the Mass at church. Inurnment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
