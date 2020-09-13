1/1
Mary Catherine "Mairie" SULLIVAN
On Aug. 13, at age 69, she journeyed home to reunite with her beloved daughter, Bridget. She was also welcomed by parents, Greg and Gert Sullivan; brothers, Edmund, Bob and Tom; sister, Kate Kellerman. She leaves behind daughter, Ingrid (Michael), and the joys of her life, grandchildren, Milo and Lola Mahoney; sisters, Pat Thom and Jean Wagner and a host of dear friends and family. Mairie was a gifted and talented woman who wore many hats, but her most dedicated role was raising her two daughters, of whom she was fiercely protective. She worked tirelessly to provide for them in every way and was their biggest advocate. Mairie persevered despite the many trials she faced; she was strong, intelligent, wise, funny and often misunderstood. There was never a dull moment with her as she spoke freely and with conviction, challenging the status quo. May her spirit soar free as it was meant to be! Mass at St. Stanislaus, St. Paul, Thurs., Sept. 24 at 11:00am with visitation at 10:00am.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
