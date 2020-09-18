Age 73 , of West St. Paul Died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13th. Our family lost a special and cherished Wife, Mother, Sister, Grammy, Auntie and Friend. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Duane ("Dewey"), and sister Kathy Moran. She is survived by sons Kevin (Kris) and Craig (Angie), grandchildren Sam, Lucia, Lilly, Jordyn and Cody; sisters-in-law Beverly Selander, Marlene (Jack) Brodt, and Eileen (Bill) Kern, brother-in-law Robert (Sue) Selander, many nieces and nephews and countless friends and loved ones. Mary loved life and brought joy and laughter to many. She was a great friend and loved her family more than anything, especially her five grand children. She spent her days at countless hockey rinks, baseball and lacrosse fields, and volleyball courts supporting her own children and then became her grandchildren's #1 fan. A celebration of Mary's life will be held Saturday October 3rd, 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Contact family/close friends for location. Savor the memories and moments spent with Mary and take comfort in her eternal rest. Memorials preferred to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.









