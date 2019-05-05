|
|
(Ernst) Mary Florence Age 80, of Tucson AZ Passed away April 2, 2019 Born March 11, 1939 in St. Paul, MN to Alfred and Florence (Beran) Ernst. Preceded in death by parents, parents-in-law Margaret (Hanlon) and Richard Leo Centner: sisters-in-law: Lynnette and Marilyn Ernst, Brenetta and Donna Centner; brothers-in-law: Maurice and Joseph Centner, and Jeff Ames. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Albert, stepsons Eric (Gina) and Richard, grand daughters Mia and Charlotte, Centner family members: Richard, Father David, Mary Nagore (Juan Daniel), Michael (Anna), Helen Pollock (Klaus), Christopher (Irene); sisters: Jean Ames, Anne (Jim) Watt; brothers: John (Arlene), Joe, Jim (Beth), Michael (fiancee Mary), Steve (Barb), many nieces and nephews. Visitation 10 AM with funeral mass 11 AM, May 18, at Saint John Newman Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road at Deerwood Dr., Eagan, MN 55122. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Casa del Los Ninos, 1120 N. 5th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705. Private family burial.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019