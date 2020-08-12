Age 89 Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Pre-deceased by parents Catherine & Bernard Doyle; and brother Jerome. Survived by sister, Monica. Mary was a graduate of Nativity, St. Joseph's Academy, and the College of St. Catherine. She was a director for St Paul Parks and Rec for 37 years. She was gentle, loved people, cared about the poor and those who struggle. Memorial Mass will be 10 AM, Friday, August 14th at Lumen Christi, 2055 Bohland Ave, St Paul. The simple mass will require masks and social distancing, with no visitation or luncheon, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Catholic Charity, Lumen Christi, or Nativity.