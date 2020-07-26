Age 64 Passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cora Illetschko; brothers Robert (Kaye), Jerel, and Dennis Illetschko. Mary is survived by her sister Pat Rush (Warren); brothers Joseph (Diana), William (Vivian), Jim (Marcia); and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, July 31st at 11:00AM at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation one hour before the Mass. Masks are not required but strongly encouraged. An interment service will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Carlos, MN at a later date. Mary taught us how to love without words, without limits, without reasons. She was a special gift from God and loved by all who knew her.