Age 91 of Maplewood, MN Passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's. Born and raised in Saint Paul, MN, Mary Claire married the love of her life, John Ryan, in 1950 and together enjoyed raising their eight children in White Bear Lake. Together they instilled values of faith, gratitude, service to others, social justice, humor, and hard work in their children and grandchildren. Mary Claire was preceded in death by her husband John; son James; grandson Jesse Ryan; parents Greg and Evelyn; brothers Robert and Thomas Hagan; and many other relatives and friends. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Wendy), Stephen (Lou Anne), David (Cindy), Mark (Karen), Claire (John) Hennessey, Sarah (John) Adkins, Kathryn (Steve) Mitchell and daughter-in-law Janice; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful memory care aides - too many to name - and others that provided loving care and kindness for more than nine years at Ecumen Seasons at Maplewood. The family will have a private Funeral Mass and Interment on Friday, July 31, 2020. A video of the service will be available at www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
a few days after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sharing and Caring Hands (sharingand caringhands.org
), Union Gospel Mission (ugmtc.org
), Little Sisters of the Poor (littlesistersofthepoor.org
), Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), or a cause of your choice in memory and honor of Mary Claire. The Ryan family thanks you for your friendship and continued love and support. We regret not being able to share this time with you in person. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172