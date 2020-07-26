1/1
Mary Claire RYAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91 of Maplewood, MN Passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's. Born and raised in Saint Paul, MN, Mary Claire married the love of her life, John Ryan, in 1950 and together enjoyed raising their eight children in White Bear Lake. Together they instilled values of faith, gratitude, service to others, social justice, humor, and hard work in their children and grandchildren. Mary Claire was preceded in death by her husband John; son James; grandson Jesse Ryan; parents Greg and Evelyn; brothers Robert and Thomas Hagan; and many other relatives and friends. Survived by children, Jeffrey (Wendy), Stephen (Lou Anne), David (Cindy), Mark (Karen), Claire (John) Hennessey, Sarah (John) Adkins, Kathryn (Steve) Mitchell and daughter-in-law Janice; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful memory care aides - too many to name - and others that provided loving care and kindness for more than nine years at Ecumen Seasons at Maplewood. The family will have a private Funeral Mass and Interment on Friday, July 31, 2020. A video of the service will be available at www.honsafamilyfuneral.com a few days after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sharing and Caring Hands (sharingand caringhands.org), Union Gospel Mission (ugmtc.org), Little Sisters of the Poor (littlesistersofthepoor.org), Alzheimer's Association (alz.org), or a cause of your choice in memory and honor of Mary Claire. The Ryan family thanks you for your friendship and continued love and support. We regret not being able to share this time with you in person. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved