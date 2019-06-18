|
Age 80 Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 from cardiac failure while in hospice at Our Lady of Peace Home, St. Paul, MN. Mary Clare was preceeded in death by her parents George T. Pierce, Helen Lyden Pierce and sister Emily Louise Horner. Mary Clare is survived by her husband Peter, son Eric Prestrud (Jennifer), and daughter Peggy Whisler; grand children: Jackson and Olivia Prestrud; Anna, Will and Tim Whisler; sisters Betty Hagedorn and Casey Warren; and many nieces and nephews. She was born on August 12, 1938 in St. Paul, MN, graduated from Holy Angels Academy, earning her BS and MS in Education from the U of MN. She taught for 27 years in the 3 school districts. She loved her Irish heritage, people's stories, reading, writing, home decorating, projects and travelling. The family wishes to thank the team from Fairview Hospice, for their dedication to making Mary Clare's last 8 months as comfortable as possible. Visitation Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10-11 am at Pax Christi Catholic Community Church 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, MN followed by a celebration of life Mass at 11 am and lunch. Private burial at a later date. All memorials preferred to Fairview Home Care & Hospice 2450 South 26th Ave Minneapolis, MN 55406.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 18 to June 19, 2019