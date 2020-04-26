Mary Cynthia MOLINE
was born on November 2, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota and passed away on April 24, 2020 in Chisago City, Minnesota from Lewy Body Dementia. Sister Mary Cynthia CSSF was a Felician Sister for 43 years. She attended Loyola University and University of Notre Dame. She taught 1st grade at numerous schools in Minnesota and Illinois. Her students adored her! After years of teaching she got her degree in business administration and worked in Chicago, Illinois. Mary then moved to Chisago City and worked at Chisago Drug, Zion Pre-School, and at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Rodney and Bernice Moline, her sister Barbara, and her brother Rodney. Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Carl, sister-in-law Sandra, many many friends and dear friend of 60 plus years Marlene Remackel. Funeral services to be scheduled at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom, Minnesota at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Filician Sisters of Chicago, Illinois or St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
