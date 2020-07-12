Was born on November 2, 1941 in St. Paul, MN and passed away on April 24, 2020 in Chisago City, MN from Lewy Body Dementia. Sister Mary Cynthia CSSF was a Felician Sister for 43 years. She attended Loyola University and University of Notre Dame. She taught 1st grade at numerous schools in Minnesota and Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom, MN. Memorials are preferred to Felician Sisters of Chicago, Illinois or St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com