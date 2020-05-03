Age 95, of Hastings Died peacefully April 28, 2020 Survived by children, Susan Kinzer, Linda (John) Gunter, Mary (Mike) Gove, Michael (Kathy) Sorenson, Stephen Sorenson, & Paul (Tina) Sorenson; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, & 1 great great grandchild; sister, Maynora (DeWayne) Kirk; special friends, Wanda Gunter & Lorraine Humbert; & by many other relatives & friends. Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at a later date. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family requests memorial be made to Meals on Wheels, Hastings Family Service, or to the donor's choice. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.