Age 88, of Mpls., passed away March 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Denis; sisters, Marie and Ela; and husband, Ed, the great love of her life, married a mere five years. Survived by children Maura, Ed (Alyce), Deedee, and Sara; grand children Daniel (Karyssa), Daisy and Daphne; and great grandson, Karl Julian Kaiser, eight months. Born 3/15/1931 in St. Paul, Denise graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1949 and attended the U of M before joining the airlines. Upon retiring in 1960, she was a proud member of the American Airlines Kiwi Club (birds who don't fly). Denise fully embodied her Irish Catholic heritage. Cherished by family and friends, she was a gifted artist, pianist and cook. She lived her faith as a lector, sacristan, and especially as a Third Order Carmelite (Discalced), bringing great peace and order to her life. Denise was greatly loved, and will be greatly missed. At the end of her life, she left no gifts or talents on the table, as she used them all so well and wonderfully in her 88 years. The family wishes to thank the staff at Catholic Elder Care and the comfort care nurse Danielle at HCMC for the excellent care and compassion they gave Denise. God speed Denny! May your Irish eyes always be smiling. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday March 10th 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5900 W. Lake St., St. Louis Park. Visitation Monday March 9th from 4-7 PM at Gill Brothers Funeral Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, and 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Minneapolis 612-861-6088
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020