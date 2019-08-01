Home

Mary E. BOTHWELL Obituary
Age 94, of Maplewood, MN Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, with family at her side. Pre-deceased by Jim, her loving husband of 64 years. Survived by children, Colleen (Keith) Wietecki, Tom (Natalie), Larry (Mary), Greg (Kathy), Joe (Micki), Dan (Cathy), Mike (Sue), Mark, and Nancy (Tim Warner). Mary loved and cherished her 27 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her love and devotion to family, and for her kind and gentle soul. Visitation, Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Avenue, St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood, Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, North St. Paul. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
