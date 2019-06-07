|
Age 84, of Minneapolis Survived by sons, John and Jim (Mary Ann; granddaughter, Caroline); sister, Ann (Richard); nieces, nephews, and many friends. Preceded in death by husband, Wilbert "Mike". Mary graduated from St. Thomas University in 1983 with a BA in Marketing and Finance. She worked at Gabberts for over 25 years. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed participating in many volunteer and charitable endeavors. Mary will be remembered for her love of nature, traveling and exploring the world with her family. She will be missed by many. Visitation 4-7PM Tuesday, June 11th at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Wednesday, June 12th with visitation beginning at 10AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 509 W 54th St, Mpls. Interment 11:05 AM Thursday, June 13th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Assembly Area #1. Memorials preferred to Annunciation Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 5000 West 50th Street Edina, MN 55424
Published in Pioneer Press from June 7 to June 10, 2019