Mary E. (Manke) McDONALD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 62 of Maplewood Passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Erwin and June Manke. Survived by loving husband of 39 years, Mark; son, Miles (K.C.); daughter, Megan (Jon) Polos; grandchildren, Liam, Logan, Luella, and Lillian; sisters, Lynn (John) Schoenstedt and Wilma (Todd) Olness. Mary's true joy in life was her family. She will always be remembered as a treasured friend, neighbor, and co-worker. Special thanks to all the friends, neighbors, and relatives who helped Mary so much during her cancer battle these last few months. Mary will be truly missed by all who loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved