Age 62 of Maplewood Passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Erwin and June Manke. Survived by loving husband of 39 years, Mark; son, Miles (K.C.); daughter, Megan (Jon) Polos; grandchildren, Liam, Logan, Luella, and Lillian; sisters, Lynn (John) Schoenstedt and Wilma (Todd) Olness. Mary's true joy in life was her family. She will always be remembered as a treasured friend, neighbor, and co-worker. Special thanks to all the friends, neighbors, and relatives who helped Mary so much during her cancer battle these last few months. Mary will be truly missed by all who loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.