Age 89 of Walchum, Germany Long-term resident of Mendota Heights Passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, George; and 3 sisters. Survived by children, George, Anita (Larry) Johnson, Rick (Susan) and Monica (Tom) Bayer; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, June 8th at KLECATSKY & SONS WEST CHAPEL, 1051 So. Robert St. @ Arion in West St. Paul with a visitation 2 hrs. prior to Service. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019
