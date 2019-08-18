Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNearney Funeral Home
1220 East Third Avenue
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-2755
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
1938 Stanford Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GILBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Edna Devoy GILBERT


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Edna Devoy GILBERT Obituary
Age 77, passed away peacefully August 15, 2019. Born July 24, 1942, Mary grew up in Shakopee and graduated from St. Catherine University. She had a passion for the Irish tenors, and with her best friend Cathy Messina, she channeled that love into volunteer work organizing benefit concerts for Cradle of Hope. Preceded in death by parents, Kimball Devoy and Sky and Ruth Weiland. Survived by daughter, Laura Herlihy (David); son, Patrick Gilbert (Suzanne); grandsons, Tommy and Andy; sister, Ruth Rich; and brother Kimball (Luz) Devoy. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 8/19 at 10:30 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, 55015, with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to Cradle of Hope: https://cradleofhope.org/. Private interment to be held at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now