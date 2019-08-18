|
Age 77, passed away peacefully August 15, 2019. Born July 24, 1942, Mary grew up in Shakopee and graduated from St. Catherine University. She had a passion for the Irish tenors, and with her best friend Cathy Messina, she channeled that love into volunteer work organizing benefit concerts for Cradle of Hope. Preceded in death by parents, Kimball Devoy and Sky and Ruth Weiland. Survived by daughter, Laura Herlihy (David); son, Patrick Gilbert (Suzanne); grandsons, Tommy and Andy; sister, Ruth Rich; and brother Kimball (Luz) Devoy. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 8/19 at 10:30 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, 55015, with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to Cradle of Hope: https://cradleofhope.org/. Private interment to be held at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019